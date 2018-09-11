Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns, after weeks of being attacked by Braun Strowman, finally got revenge on the giant Monday on Raw before their Hell in a Cell match set for Sunday.

Reigns first attempted to get his hands on Strowman alongside his Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose when they interrupted the Monster Among Men as he gave a speech to kick off Raw alongside his new partners, Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The Dogs of War, as Strowman called them, were surrounded by Raw's most nefarious Superstars until The Shield arrived onto the scene using axe handles to thin out the crowd.

Once The Shield made it to the ring, however, Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre had already escaped to the entrance ramp.

The Shield, after being asked to leave the arena by police and acting general manager Baron Corbin, returned to confront Corbin with an officer of their own, accusing their boss of having them falsely arrested last week. Corbin, in order to avoid The Shield pressing charges, announced that Rollins and Ambrose would face Ziggler and McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Championships Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Strowman, upon hearing the news, spent the rest of Raw searching the locker room area for Reigns. Before the show went off the air, Strowman got inside the ring one last time and called The Big Dog out for a fight. Reigns would appear at the entrance ramp where he immediately issued a Superman Punch that stunned Strowman momentarily until he threw Reigns multiple times into the stage's LED board.

Strowman, with cruel intentions in mind, then picked up his rival to slam him into the announcer's table until Reigns recovered to deliver a thunderous Samoan Drop from the table onto the steel stage floor, with both men crashing to the ground. Reigns then celebrated with his Universal Championship.

Also on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made a special apperance during a performance by Elias to make a special announcement.

Foley, after commentating on Elias' skill in the ring and on the guitar, announced that Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon has allowed him to be the special guest referee in the Hell in the Cell match between Reigns and Strowman for the Universal Championship.

Foley was given the honor to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker, one of the most infamous bouts in WWE history. Foley was also given the chance to make a match happen on Raw, forcing Elias to face Finn Balor in a battle that Balor won.

Other moments from Raw included Nikki Bella defeating Ruby Riott; Authors of Pain defeating local competitors Ronnie Ace and Nathan Bradley; Triple H addressing The Undertaker; Ziggler and McIntyre successfully defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against The B-Team; Kevin Owens attacking Tyler Breeze and announcing that Bobby Lashley is his next target for inuring his friend Sami Zayn; Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeating The Ascension; and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya defeating Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

As Rousey and Natalya were celebrating their victory, Bliss ran back into the ring to surprise attack Rousey with a hard kick to her ribs, possibly injuring The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Rousey said in an interview afterwards that she would still compete on Sunday to defend her title against Bliss, injured or not.