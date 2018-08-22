WWE Smackdown: Bella attacks The Miz, New Day win titles

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan continued Tuesday on Smackdown Live, as Bryan's wife Brie Bella got involved in the conflict.

The Miz, who defeated Bryan Sunday at SummerSlam by using brass knuckles, kicked off Smackdown with his wife Maryse by his side and reenacted Bryan's retirement speech. As the A-Lister shed crocodile tears, he announced his intention of retiring from ever facing Bryan again.

The Yes Man then confronted his sworn enemy, calling him a coward for how he won the match. Maryse then stepped in, yelling at Bryan to retire once again and referring to him as Daniel Bella. Suddenly, Bella then entered the arena and immediately ran towards the ring as Maryse quickly exited.

Bella then punched The Miz in the face multiple times before Bryan joined in on the brawl and sent The Miz outside the ring. Bryan then got back on the microphone and announced that at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16, Bryan and Bella will be facing The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE also announced that at Super Show-Down on Oct. 6 in Melbourne, Australia, Bryan and The Miz will be facing off in a second one-on-one match with the winner receiving a WWE Championship match at a later date.

Also on Smackdown, in the main event, The New Day were given a rematch against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers with the titles on the line.

The bout, which was a No Disqualification Match, featured the use of tables, ladders and chairs as Harper and Rowan of The Bludgeon Brothers punished New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Woods and Kingston would endure Harper and Rowan's onslaught, however, and took control of the match after Rowan crashed through the ringside barricade. The New Day, back in the ring, used The Bludgeon Brothers' own mallet against Harper before setting him up on a table.

Woods then delivered a high-flying elbow drop onto Harper through the table for the three count, making The New Day the new, Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Other moments from Smackdown included a match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton ending in a no contest; Peyton Royce defeating Naomi; Rusev and Lana defeating Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega; Samoa Joe putting WWE Champion AJ Styes to sleep using his Coquina Clutch; and newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte attacking Becky Lynch after Lynch explained why she assaulted her former friend following their match at SummerSlam.

Lynch explained in the ring that she deserves to be Smackdown Women's Champion and that Flair stole her moment at SummerSlam. Flair then ran into the ring, resulting in a massive brawl that caused general manager Paige to send out the women's locker room in order to break up the fight.