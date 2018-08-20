WWE SummerSlam: Reigns, Rousey become champions

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns finally conquered Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship Sunday at SummerSlam during a night which also featured the crowning of multiple, new champions.

Reigns and Lesnar, who have been feuding on and off since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, met face-to-face once again in the main event. As the match was about to get started, however, Braun Strowman's music erupted from the entrance way as The Monster Among Men walked over to the ring with his Money in the Bank contract in hand.

Strowman, who had earlier retained his Money in the Bank contract against Kevin Owens, declared that he would be cashing in against the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar for an immediate championship match. Reigns, sensing that Lesnar was still distracted by the announcement, quickly delivered a number of Superman Punches and Spears in an attempt to defeat The Beast quickly.

As Reigns landed yet another Spear, Lesnar recovered and locked in a Guillotine Chokehold on The Big Dog who was forced to fight out of it. The epic battle spilled over to the outside ring area when Reigns, as he was attempting to hit Lesnar with another Spear, collided with Strowman who was viewing the match from ringside.

Lesnar then arrived outside the ring and dropped Strowman with a monstrous F-5. Lesnar also beat down Strowman with his Money in the Bank briefcase before he tossed the item all the way up the entrance ramp. As Lesnar re-entered the ring, he was struck by a Spear from Reigns who was able to pin his longtime opponent to become the new Universal Champion.

Reigns celebrated in the ring with the title as Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman looked on in horror. Strowman was unable to recover and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

In Ronda Rousey's match against Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, The Most Dangerous Woman on the Planet completely dominated her opponent during a one-sided bout.

As the match got underway, Bliss tired her best to avoid Rousey who finally decided on sitting down and turning her back to Bliss, giving the champion an open chance to attack. Bliss decided on locking in a sleeper hold which Rousey then easily escaped from.

Rousey, as she had Bliss on the ground, then appeared to bend Bliss's arm out of her socket before applying the Armbar. Bliss quickly tapped out, making Rousey the new Raw Women's Champion. Rousey's friend Natalya entered the ring and celebrated the victory with Rousey along with Nikki and Brie Bella who viewed the match as members of the audience.

On the Smackdown side of things, AJ Styles defended his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in a match that turned personal once Joe brought up Styles' wife and young daughter who were attending the event.

The fight featured both men putting in all on the line with Styles able to deliver his Styles Clash to Joe which still wasn't enough to keep down The Samoan Submission Machine. Later on as Styles locked in his Calf Crusher submission hold, Joe reversed it into his patent Coquina Clutch which nearly put The Phenomenal one to sleep and he was barely able to escape by reaching the ropes.

With both men exhausted, Joe then threw Styles into the steel chairs located outside the ring before he grabbed a microphone to mock Styles' wife and daughter, proclaiming that he would be their new daddy. The comment enraged Styles who then leaped after Joe, sending both competitors crashing through the ringside barricade.

Styles then punished Joe by using a steel chair, causing the referee to end the match by disqualification, giving Joe the victory but allowing Styles to keep his title. Styles was then seen leaving the ringside area with his family, apologizing for losing his cool.

SummerSlam also featured the WWE's two biggest rivals, The Miz and Daniel Bryan meeting each other in a match that has been years in the making.

The Miz, wanting to punish Bryan by using The Yes Man's own moves, repeatedly performed his sworn enemy's attacks to no avail. Bryan, who spent much of the match punching and chopping down The Miz, at one point stood there in anger as The Miz struck him over and over with kicks to the chest.

Bryan then slapped The Miz hard and attempted to deliver his Running Knee which The A-Lister countered into his Skull-Crushing Finale. Shockingly, Bryan kicked out at two after receiving the move, surprising The Miz in the process.

After The Miz failed again to defeat Bryan following a Figure-Four Leglock that he applied after Bryan hurt his leg on the ring post, The Miz went to his wife Maryse who was sitting as a member of the audience near ringside. While Bryan was attacking The Miz, Maryse discreetly handed her husband what appeared to be a set of brass knuckles.

The Miz used the weapon to great effect without the referee noticing, punching Bryan right in the face which knocked him out cold. The Miz then ran into the ring and pinned Bryan for the victory.

Other moments from SummerSlam included Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina defeating Rusev and Lana; WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander successfully defending his title against Drew Gulak; Raw Tag Team Campions The B-Team successfully defending their titles against The Revival; The New Day defeating Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers via disqualification; Finn Balor defeating Constable Baron Corbin while in his Demon form; United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura successfully defending his title against Jeff Hardy; Charlotte Flair defeating Carmella and Becky Lynch to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion which was followed by Lynch attacking Flair following the match; and Seth Rollins defeating Dolph Ziggler to become the new Intercontinental Champion thanks to help from Dean Ambrose.