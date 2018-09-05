WWE Smackdown: Styles confronts Joe, Bryan gets revenge

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- WWE Champion AJ Styles finally got his hands on Samoa Joe Tuesday on Smackdown Live following more personal comments made about his family.

Joe once again had no issue bringing up Styles' wife Wendy and his young daughter, promising that he would be taking The Phenomenal One's championship which would allow him to stay at home more and thus be a better father.

Styles then entered the arena with a serious look on his face and quickly ran into the ring. Styles, despite Joe's initial advantage in the fight, took out his aggression on the Samoan Submission Machine and unleashed a leaping Phenomenal Forearm outside the ring.

Styles would grab a steel chair, swinging the weapon hard into the ring post as Joe barely managed to escape. WWE officials arrived to break up the assault and move Joe to safety. Styles continued the fight by going into the ring to deliver a body splash off the top rope onto a fleeing Joe.

Smackdown general manager Paige entered the arena with more officials on hand and was able to calm Styles down. Styles defends his WWE Championship against Joe at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.

Also on Smackdown, the biggest rivalry in WWE continued when Daniel Bryan and his wife Brie Bella directly called out The Miz and his wife Maryse to come out and meet them inside the ring.

Instead, the Total Bellas stars were met by Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega who challenged Bryan to a match. A highly-competitive bout, Bryan, after appearing to hurt his shoulder, was able to deliver the Running Knee to Almas for the victory.

In the main event, The Miz emerged from hiding to take on R-Truth with Maryse by his side. As the A-lister was about to deliver his Skull Crushing Finale, Bryan arrived onto the scene which allowed R-Truth to pick up the surprise victory.

Bryan then got revenge on The Miz, attacking his sworn enemy with a number of strikes before placing him into the Yes Lock for an extended period of time. As Bryan continued to torture The Miz, Bella went after Maryse before Almas and Vega came back looking for revenge.

After a quick tussle, Bryan and Bella took care of Almas and Vega, applying Yes Locks to the both of them as The Miz and Maryse looked on.

Other moments from Smackdown included Naomi defeating Peyton Royce before receiving help from Asuka; and Rusev and Aiden English defeating The Usos and SAnitY. Rusev and English will now face off against The Bar to determine who will challenge The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.