Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Things continued to escalate between The Miz and Daniel Bryan Tuesday on Smackdown Live as the A-lister found a new way to hurt his sworn enemy.

Bryan appeared on Smackdown alongside his wife Brie Bella with the pair celebrating in the ring their announcement last week that they will be teaming up against The Miz and his wife Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.

As the Total Bellas stars talked about Bella punching The Miz in the face, Andrade 'Cien' Almas arrived onto the scene with his business associate Zelina Vega and challenged Bryan to a match.

During the bout, The Miz walked towards the ring where he was suddenly attacked by Bryan who took a break from his match to deliver a Suicide Dive to his rival. Bryan, inside the ring, then appeared to have Almas beat with the Yes Lock until Vega jumped onto the ring apron.

Bella stepped in to attack Vega until she herself was attacked from behind by Maryse who threw Bella into the ring post. The Miz then entered the ring and attacked Bryan, ending the match. The Miz, after briefly teaming up with Almas, placed Bryan into his own version of The Yes Lock as Maryse forced Bella to watch her husband suffer in agony.

The Miz would torture Bryan further by forcing him to watch Maryse take Bella out with the French Kiss. The Miz then hit Bryan with his Skull Crushing Finale for good measure before he shared a kiss with this wife in the middle of the ring.

Also on Smackdown, Carmella received her rematch against Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship in the main event. Carmella had lost the title to Flair at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match that also included Becky Lynch.

Carmella, despite taking the fight to Flair and having an impressive showing, was unable to overcome The Queen delivering Natural Selection followed by the Figure-Eight which forced Carmella to tap out.

Lynch, before Flair could celebrate her victory, entered the ring and attacked the champion from behind. Lynch then grabbed a microphone and promised she would take the Smackdown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Other moments from Smackdown included Sheamus and Cesaro defeating Gallows and Anderson and The Colons; Jeff Hardy challenging Randy Orton to a Hell in a Cell match; Billie Kay defeating Naomi; Samoa Joe making things personal again by calling WWE Champion AJ Styles' wife Wendy on the phone; and The New Day celebrating their fifth reign as Tag Team Champions.

The New Day were joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T during their celebration who returned in his King Booker persona. The King, after welcoming The New Day into the fiver-timers club, performed his signature Spinaroonie dance followed by each member of The New Day with varying results.