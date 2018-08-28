WWE SummerSlam moving to Toronto in 2019

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (L) with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. WWE has announced that SummerSlam will take place in Toronto in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- WWE has announced plans to move one of its biggest events of the year, SummerSlam, to Toronto in 2019.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made the announcement Monday to Entertainment Tonight Canada that SummerSlam will be taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Aug. 11, 2019.

WWE will also host a number of events leading up to SummerSlam in Toronto, including SummerSlam Axxess, an interactive fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and NXT TakeOver on Aug. 10 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Scotiabank Arena will then play host to both Monday Night Raw on Aug. 12 and Smackdown Live on Aug. 13 following SummerSlam.

Exclusive: @wwe and @wweRomanReigns are bringing the biggest party of the summer to Toronto with #SummerSlam week coming in August 2019 https://t.co/P2Ab1d6i5L pic.twitter.com/lTPcbzv7Js — ET Canada (@ETCanada) August 27, 2018

SummerSlam, an extravaganza second only to WrestleMania, takes place every August and has taken place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the past four years.

This year's event featured Reigns becoming Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey becoming Raw Women's Champion after defeating Alexa Bliss, among other matches.

"We are thrilled to bring WWE's Biggest Event of the Summer back to Toronto," executive vice president, special events at WWE John Saboor said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto."