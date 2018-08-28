WWE Raw: Strowman destroys The Shield, Owens quits

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Braun Strowman got his revenge on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Shield on Raw Monday after the reunited trio had Triple Powered Bombed him through a table last week.

The Monster Among Men, with his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, had confronted Reigns to kick off Raw and announced that he would be cashing in the briefcase at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16 to face Reigns for the Universal Championship.

After Reigns and Strowman shook hands, they were interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre who were looking for a fight. Acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin then set up a Tag Team Match for the main event pitting Ziggler and McIntyre against the team of Reigns and Strowman.

Backstage, Strowman was seen handing Corbin his Money in the Bank briefcase, officially setting into motion his Universal Championship match against Reigns at Hell in a Cell.

In the main event, after Reigns desperately tagged in Strowman when he needed him the most against Ziggler and McIntyre, the towering giant just stood there and watched The Big Dog get attacked. Strowman then entered the ring and decided to attack Reigns instead, screaming "I'm not finished with you!"

Reigns' Shield brother Dean Ambrose then rushed over to stop Strowman, but he was quickly taken care of by Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre. Next up was Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins who was also laid out in his attempt to help Reigns. All three members of The Shield received a Running Powerslam from Strowman as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Rollins had reinstated his Intercontinental Championship open challenge, willing to defend his title against anyone. The challenge was accepted by Kevin Owens who was last seen at SummerSlam.

Owens, after a passionate speech about how he wanted to get back on top of WWE after having a terrible summer, pushed Rollins to the limit in a match where he also pulled out a number of surprise moves in his quest to become Intercontinental Champion.

The highly-competitive match which had the crowd cheering from start to finish, featured Owens close to winning the bout after delivering a Stunner. Owens, following a brawl near the ring post, decided to perform a Moonsault that proved costly as Rollins dodged the attack and then delivered a Curb Stomp for the victory.

Owens, following the explosive match, sat in the middle of the ring in a chair looking defeated and sad. KO then announced on the microphone that he has quit WWE. Owens then walked out of the arena in silence.

Other moments from Raw included Corbin defeating Finn Balor; Sasha Banks defeating Dana Brooke; The Revival defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team in a non-title match; Natalya defeating Alicia Fox; Nikki and Brie Bella announcing that they would be returning to in-ring action next week; Bobby Lashley defeating The Ascension in a Handicap Match; Ambrose defeating Jinder Mahal; and WWE Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus returning to confront Elias after he dissed her hometown of Toronto during a performance.

"When fellow musician Drake said that he started from the bottom, he was literally talking about here," Elias said about Toronto before Stratus made a surprise appearance. Stratus, who will be facing off against Alexa Bliss at WWE's first all-woman pay-per-view event Evolution on Oct. 28, got into a war of words with Elias as she attempted to make him leave the ring.

Stratus, one of the most popular and highly-decorated Women's Champions of all-time, then slapped Elias in the face after he discussed not wanting to date Stratus due to her age.