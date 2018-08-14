WWE Raw: Ambrose returns, Lesnar attacks Reigns

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Dean Ambrose made his triumphant return to Raw on Monday after being out of action since December following an injury.

The Lunatic Fringe, seen with a new buzz-cut and appearing in great shape, escorted his fellow Shield brother Seth Rollins to the ring to finally even up the numbers against his rival, Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and his partner Drew McIntyre.

Rollins had appeared to be absent from the arena and waited for Ziggler to sign a match contract for SummerSlam so that The Showoff couldn't back out off another confrontation with the Kingslayer. The contract stipulates that Rollins is allowed to have someone in his corner during the match.

Ambrose and Rollins quickly dispatched of Ziggler and McIntyre after entering the ring, with Ambrose delivering Dirty Deeds to McIntyre before sharing a Shield fist-bump with Rollins.

Ambrose's injury in December had put an end to The Shield's reunion after they had come together for the first time in three years in October.

Also on Raw, Paul Heyman, following his emotional interview from last week where he claimed he wasn't speaking to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar anymore, met with Roman Reigns and offered his services as a manager.

Heyman, the longtime advocate for Lesnar, handed Reigns a printed out agreement that he wanted Reigns to look over before making his decision. Heyman then pulled out a can of pepper spray which he used against Reigns to blind him.

Lesnar's music then hit and The Beast marched over to the ring and completely laid waste to his SummerSlam opponent who was defenseless. Lesnar locked in a Guillotine submission hold and then delivered a vicious F-5. Heyman smiled outside the ring throughout the beat down while holding Lesnar's Universal Championship in hand. For now, it appears that Heyman and Lesnar are still on the same page.

Rousey paid tribute to former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil Neidhart who died on Monday. Neidhart, a former Tag Team Champion who was best known as a member of The Hart Foundation with Bret Hart, is the father to current WWE star Natalya, Rousey's friend.

"Our fathers are our pillars of strength in a hostile world," Rousey said. "They are our reassurance that everything is going to be okay. But when that reassurance is ripped away, we have to face the fact that our fathers have been raising us to be the pillars of strength our families need when they're gone."

Other moments from Raw included Ember Moon defeating Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss via Disqualification with Ronda Rousey battling Bliss' friend Alicia Fox afterward; Constable Baron Corbin defeating Tyler Breeze; Braun Strowman and Finn Balor defeating Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal; Bobby Lashley slamming a local competitor who was dressed up as Elias; Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team retaining their titles by defeating Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt and The Revival; Bobby Roode and Titus Worldwide defeating Mojo Rawley and The Authors of Pain; and Ruby Riott defeating Sasha Banks.