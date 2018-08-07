WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey dominates Alicia Fox

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey had her first televised match on Raw Monday, taking on Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss' new friend Alicia Fox.

Rousey, who was looking for revenge on Fox after the squared-circle veteran had slammed her into the ringside barricade multiple times last week, took the fight to Fox and dominated the match despite some interference from Bliss.

After Fox was able to get in some offense after Bliss tripped Rousey, the former UFC Champion then instantly switched gears and got serious, delivering a number of high-impact hip tosses before she started throwing Fox into the ringside barricade.

Rousey, who was accompanied to the ring by Natalya, then applied her patent Armbar submission hold with Fox tapping out immediately as Bliss looked on.

Bliss would later attempt to attack Rousey from behind during a post-match interview, but was quickly dispatched by The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Rousey will face Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

Also on Raw, a tearful, unshaven and distraught Paul Heyman had a one-on-one interview with Renee Young about his status as the advocate for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast last week made it clear that Heyman worked for him and that he was somebody who could not be controlled as he physically put down Heyman after delivering an F-5 to Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

Heyman said during the interview that he hasn't talked to Lesnar following the incident as the champ has disconnected his phone and is no longer speaking with his longtime manager.

Heyman appeared saddened that his time with Lesnar, whom he considers a close friend, was not ending the way he had hoped with the pair riding off into the sunset with the Universal and UFC Heavyweight Championships in their possession.

Heyman also made it clear, however, that he believes Lesnar, who is more violent that ever, will defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line. "Against this Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns doesn't stand a chance," Heyman said.

Other moments from Raw included Bobby Roode defeating Mojo Rawley; Bobby Lashley interrupting the filming of Elias' documentary before attacking the musician; Rezar of The Authors of Pain defeating Titus O'Neil; Jinder Mahal defeating Braun Strowman by disqualification after the Monster Among Men hit Mahal with his Money in the Bank briefcase during an altercation with Kevin Owens; Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeating Seth Rollins in a handicap match after Stephanie McMahon didn't allow Reigns to team up with Rollins; Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team having their match against The Revival end in a No Contest; The Riott Squad defeating Sasha Banks and Bayley; and Reigns defeating Constable Baron Corbin to kick off the show.

Angle made the match between Reigns and Corbin after the Constable was called out for not stepping up against Lesnar last week when Angle was attacked.

In the middle of the match, Corbin attempted to escape but he was met by his rival Finn Balor at the entrance ramp, preventing him from leaving. Reigns then won the match after a Superman Punch followed by a Spear.