Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has died at the age of 63.

Neidhart died Monday after suffering a medical emergency at his home in Florida, TMZ reported. A cause of death has not been announced.

Neidhart began training to be a professional wrestler following a career in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart and married his daughter Elizabeth, becoming a member of the Hart family of professional wrestlers.

He is best known for teaming up with his brother-in-law, Hall of Famer Bret Hart, to form The Hart Foundation. The duo would capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships twice and enjoyed matches against the likes of the Legion of Doom, The Nasty Boys and The Rockers.

The Hart Foundation was famously brought back in 1997 with Neidhart, Bret, Owen Hart, Davey Boy Smith and Brian Pillman. The group was known for being pro-Canadian and delivering anti-American speeches.

Neidhart has also competed in WCW and TNA. He last performed in WWE in 2007.

Neidhart is survived by his wife Elizabeth and three daughters, Jennifer, Kristen and Natalie who currently competes in the WWE as Natalya.

Natalya, a former Divas and Smackdown Women's Champion, has previously appeared alongside her father on E!'s WWE reality series Total Divas.

"I love you so much @NatbyNature my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family," WWE star Sasha Banks said on Twitter towards Natalya.

"Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now," Bret said, alongside a photo of himself next to Neidhart with the WWE World Tag Team Championships.