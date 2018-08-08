'Total Bellas' renewed for a fourth season

Nikki Bella arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Total Bellas" stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. The reality series has been renewed for a fourth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- E! has renewed WWE reality series Total Bellas staring Nikki and Brie Bella for a fourth season.

The Season 4 renewal comes after Season 3 wrapped up in July. The third season was the program's highest rated yet, attracting nearly 1 million total viewers per episode, Deadline reported.

Total Bellas, a spinoff of Total Divas, follows the daily lives of Nikki and Brie along with Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan, and their infant daughter, Birdie.

WWE star John Cena has also been featured heavily on the show, as he dated Nikki. The pair officially parted ways recently after a six-year relationship and a WrestleMania proposal.

"I'm so excited for another season of Total Bellas and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army," Brie said in a statement.

"I can't wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure," Nikki said.

Nikki and Brie will also be returning for Total Divas Season 8, which is set to premiere on E! on Sept. 19.