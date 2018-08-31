Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Bella, celebrated their 10 year anniversary at WWE Thursday on Instagram.

The Bella's first made their main roster WWE debut 10 years ago on Smackdown. Brie paid homage to the moment by posting an image of herself from that debut match alongside a collection of photos that span her career.

"There's not enough space to share all the images of my great memories in WWE. Nikki and I always made sure to turn negatives into positives and never let anyone tell us who we are or how we should be. We always stayed true to ourselves and whether you loved it or hated it we rejoiced it," Brie said.

"I wouldn't be where I'm at today if I listened to everyone and not my heart. My heart and passion is why I'm where I'm at today. Also I have the BEST army in the world, the #BellaArmy ..Now here's to the next 10," she continued.

Brie's photos included looks at her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon, winning the Divas Championship and taking on Paige and AJ Lee alongside her sister at WrestleMania 31.

Nikki, meanwhile, on Instagram, posted photos of herself showing off the Divas Championship, battling a number of opponents and being carried off by her sister and fellow WWE star Alicia Fox.

"Beyond the booty shakes, back flips, best body contests, and hanging on the arm of a celebrity guest host on #raw we had a dream. A dream that was to be the best WWE Superstar we could be," Nikki said.

"Be the best woman we could be. And be the best role model we could be. We knew with extreme hunger and passion we would be unstoppable. That our fire and bravery could help make a change for the women that fight so hard to be here and mean something more then what so many had to be," she continued.

WWE also posted on YouTube a montage highlighting the evolution of The Bella Twins' signature entrance.

The Bella Twins will be back in action Monday on Raw in a Tag Team Match. Brie is also set to join her husband Daniel Bryan to take on The Miz and his wife Maryse at Hell in the Cell on Sept. 16.