HBO renews 'Ballers,' 'Insecure'

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed its comedies Ballers and Insecure for fifth and fourth seasons respectively.
Dwayne Johnson stars in Ballers, a show about past and present, pro football players striving to stay in the game. Season 4, which kicked off Aug. 12, co-stars John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall.
"The hustle continues. #Ballers is renewed for Season 5," the official Ballers Twitter feed said Thursday.
The hustle continues. #Ballers is renewed for Season 5. pic.twitter.com/FWhkPtcptR- ballers (@BallersHBO) September 6, 2018
Starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y'lan Noel, Insecure is about two best friends dealing with work and relationship issues.
Season 3 also began Aug. 12.
"#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4! Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!" Issa Rae tweeted.
#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4! Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting! pic.twitter.com/7TPGhvo6KN- Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 6, 2018