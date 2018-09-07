HBO renews 'Ballers,' 'Insecure'

Yvonne Orji arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena on January 15. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Issa Rae arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson's "Ballers" will return for Season 5. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed its comedies Ballers and Insecure for fifth and fourth seasons respectively.

Dwayne Johnson stars in Ballers, a show about past and present, pro football players striving to stay in the game. Season 4, which kicked off Aug. 12, co-stars John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall.

"The hustle continues. #Ballers is renewed for Season 5," the official Ballers Twitter feed said Thursday.

Starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y'lan Noel, Insecure is about two best friends dealing with work and relationship issues.

Season 3 also began Aug. 12.

"#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4! Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!" Issa Rae tweeted.