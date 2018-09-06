Timothy Dalton has been cast as The Chief in DC's "Doom Patrol." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Timothy Dalton has been cast as eccentric genius The Chief in DC's upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol which will be coming exclusively to streaming service DC Universe.

The Chief, real name Dr. Niles Caulder, is a wheelchair-bound scientist who will do whatever it takes to help those in need including the unlikely heroes known as the Doom Patrol where he acts as a leader.

Dalton joins a cast including Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Orange is the New Black star Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Alan Tudyk as the villainous Mr. Nobody and The First Purge star Jovian Wade as Cyborg, who calls the Doom Patrol into action to take on a dangerous mission.

The actor, best known for his role as James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, recently appeared on Showtime's Penny Dreadful.

DC Universe is set to launch on Sept. 15 with the service's first original program Titans, arriving on Oct. 12. There is no timetable for when Doom Patrol will debut.