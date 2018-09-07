Freeform officially orders 'Party of Five' re-boot pilot

Rodrigo Garcia is to direct and executive produce the pilot for a new version of the 1990s drama "Party of Five." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Freeform has announced it ordered a pilot for a re-boot of the 1990s family drama Party of Five from Sony Pictures Television.

Starring Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Matthew Fox, the original show followed the Salinger siblings as they fought to stick together after their parents were killed in a car crash.

It ran 1994 to 2000.

The new version is about the Buendías children, who are left to look after each other when their mother and father are deported to Mexico. No casting has been announced yet.

Party of Five creators Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman wrote the pilot for the re-boot with Michal Zebede.

Rodrigo Garcia is to direct, and Keyser, Lippman and Garcia will executive produce the project.

"Twenty-five years ago, we imagined a story about five kids navigating the world after the untimely death of their parents," Lippman and Keyser said in a joint statement Thursday.

"Today, stories of families being separated, children having to raise themselves in the wake of their parents' deportations, don't require any imagination; they are everywhere. This new iteration of Party of Five isn't a retread of the original; it's a whole new look at kids trying to parent each other in the wake of circumstances beyond their control, yet learning a similar lesson: that families persist no matter how great the obstacles."