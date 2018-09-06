Billy Eichner will return for another season of his comedy series, "Billy on the Street." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Billy Eichner announced Wednesday on Twitter his Emmy-nominated reality comedy series, Billy on the Street, will return for a sixth season.

"I HAVE SOME NEWS...BILLY ON THE STREET is COMING BACK!!!!!!! With special guests EMMA STONE, TIFFANY HADDISH, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, KATE McKINNON and MORE!!! LET'S GO LESBIANS, LET'S GO!!!!!!" the comedian said, mentioning the all-star cast that will accompany him on the show, which involves Eichner interviewing random people on the streets of New York City.

The new season will differ from previous episodes, however, as Billy on the Street will no longer be broadcasted on TruTV and will instead have new, short-form episodes that will premiere on FunnyorDie.com, YouTube and Eichner's social media platforms.

Funny or Die is producing the new episodes alongside Lyft Entertainment.

"I'm back to heal the country...and the world! After five seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects," Eichner said in a statement.

"Now that those are taking shape, I'm truly thrilled we've found a way to bring Billy on the Street back that makes so much sense for this particular show. As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety-ridden time and I hope these new segments - featuring the most stunning roster of guests we've ever had - give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to," he continued.

A premiere date for the new season was not announced.