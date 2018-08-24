Savannah Guthrie (L) and Hoda Kotb discussed their friendship in the Aug. 26 issue of Parade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb say they've become as close as sisters.

The Today anchors discussed their friendship in the Aug. 26 issue of Parade after Kotb replaced Matt Lauer on the NBC morning show in January.

"We're interested in spirituality and people's journeys," Guthrie said. "We go deep in the makeup room. Maybe sometimes too deep. Sometimes there are tears -- like, reapplication of mascara. It's really like going to work with one of your closest friends."

"There are certain things you can't fake," Kotb added. "Have you ever gone to lunch with someone and the first few minutes you go, 'Yes, yes, yes'? You don't know why, you just know yes. That's part of it. You can't make it up."

Guthrie praised Kotb as an "awesome" sounding board and source of support in the newsroom. She also said her bond with Kotb extends past work and into everyday life.

"We trust each other completely and we have each other's backs," the star said. "We want the best for one another, and it shows."

"All I want to do is send Hoda pictures of my kids, and all she wants to do is send me pictures of Haley, so it's fair," she added, referencing Kotb's daughter. "It's a total safe zone."

Guthrie shared a pair of photos Tuesday of herself and Kotb carrying balloons on a sidewalk in New York.

"Just blending in, not drawing attention on the streets of NYC @hodakotb," she captioned the post.

Kotb co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford for nearly a decade before taking over Lauer's position. She and Guthrie are the first female duo to co-anchor the morning show.