Khloe Kardashian attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball on November 21, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian responded to critics of daughter True's mini Bentley. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian spoke out Thursday to defend her daughter's mini Bentley.

The 34-year-old responded to critics on Instagram after designer Kimora Lee Simmons gave True, her 4-month-old daughter with Tristan Thompson, a driveable toy car.

Kardashian dismissed one person's accusation that she was "embedding materialism" in True's brain with the luxury-branded item.

"She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I'm enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!" she wrote.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushed about True in her original post.

"I'm not sure what's cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True's cheeks and smile," she wrote. "Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!"

Kardashian also posted videos on Instagram Stories of herself and Thompson singing to True.

"Eat, eat, apples and bananas. I like to eat, eat, eat!" the star sings.

Kardashian gave birth to True in April following reports Thompson cheated during her pregnancy. She often shares photos of her baby girl on social media, including a picture this week of True in an all-pink ensemble.

"I don't want to be one of those moms that only posts pictures of her kids but I can't help it LOL," the star tweeted Thursday. "I feel like my Instagram should be a Khloe/True Instagram page. Ugh she's just so sweet I can't control myself."