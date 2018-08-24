'Drake & Josh' alum Josh Peck expecting first child

Josh Peck shared a photo on Instagram with pregnant wife Paige O'Brien. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Drake & Josh alum Josh Peck is going to be a dad.

The 31-year-old actor announced the news Thursday by sharing a photo with pregnant wife Paige O'Brien.

The picture, taken by photographer Storm Santos, shows Peck smiling and putting an arm around O'Brien. The mom-to-be shows off her baby bump in a black and red dress.

"Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn [photo by] @stormshoots," Peck captioned the post.

O'Brien shared a close-up photo of her growing belly on her own account.

"We're havin' a baby!" she wrote.

Peck and O'Brien married in Malibu, Calif., in June 2017. Peck's Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell called out Peck on Twitter after not receiving an invitation to the wedding, but later voiced his love for the actor.

"We've been so close," Bell told Entertainment Tonight. "So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?'"

"And then I'm like, wait, I probably shouldn't have done that," he said of his tweets. "I should have just texted that to him, you know. I was just being cranky."

Drake & Josh had a four-season run on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. Peck has since voiced Casey Jones on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and portrayed Gerald on Grandfathered.