Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Former The Good Wife star Josh Charles is a dad of two.
The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby girl with wife Sophie Flack.
Charles, who is starring in a Broadway production of Straight White Men, shared a video of his dressing room at the Hayes Theater. The stage managers filled the room with pink decorations.
"Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday's doubleheader. It was a day I'll never forget!" Charles captioned the post.
Flack, an author and former dancer, confirmed the news on Twitter.
"Pushed my daughter out like," she captioned a gif.
Charles and Flack are already parents to 3-year-old son Rocco. Flack announced her pregnancy with a baby bump photo in February, and shared a sweet photo of Charles with Rocco at the theater this month.
"Take your kid to work day," she wrote.
Charles is known for playing Will Gardner on The Good Wife and has also appeared on the series Masters of Sex, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Law & Order True Crime.