Cate Blanchett to appear in 'Documentary Now!'

Cate Blanchett arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Fred Armisen (L) and Carrie Brownstein attend the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Cate Blanchett will appear in a new episode of "Documentary Now!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings and The Aviator actress Cate Blanchett is to guest star in "Waiting for the Artist," an upcoming episode of IFC's comedy series Documentary Now!

In the sendup of the 2012 film Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present, Blanchett plays a performance artist pressured to top her previous efforts. The episode was shot on location in Budapest, Hungary, earlier this summer. Documentary Now! co-creator Fred Armisen co-stars with Blanchett in the spoof.

"IFC is on a bit of a roll. On the heels of two Emmy nominations and tremendous second quarter growth, IFC now has a two-time Oscar winner in an episode of Documentary Now! Cate's portrayal of an art world superstar has her doing it all: performance art, comedy, and even her own stunts," Blake Callaway, the cable network's general manager, said in a statement.

Guest stars from previous seasons include Faye Dunaway, Mia Farrow, Maya Rudolph and John Slattery. Armisen's fellow Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader co-created Documentary Now! and, like Armisen, frequently appears in the series.

Season 3 is set to premiere Feb. 20.

Blanchett also will soon be heard voicing the character of Kaa in the Netflix film Mowgli.