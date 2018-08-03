Rob Lowe holds a replica plaque as he's joined by Chairman of Miramax Tom Barrack, and actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Fred Savage during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,567th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on December 8, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Matthew Lowe, Rob Lowe and John Lowe arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nev., on September 22, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Rob Lowe is getting a new TV show on Fox. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The West Wing, Parks and Recreation and Code Black alum Rob Lowe is returning to television for the 2018-19 season.

"Producing and hosting a really cool new competition series, "Mental Samurai." If you like American Ninja Warrior AND mental challenges, you will love it! @FOXTV," Lowe tweeted Thursday.

Contestants will be challenged to answer questions and solve problems as they are transported around the set in a specially designed, speeding capsule capable of rotating 360 degrees, a press release said. What the winner goes home with has not been announced yet.

"Rob Lowe is the real deal. We're incredibly lucky to have someone so committed to quality, and who brings an unparalleled zeal to each of his projects," said Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros.' unscripted and alternative television division, which is producing the project. "He's the perfect partner for this new series that is a literal thrill ride for your brain."

Before Lowe starred in the films Wayne's World, About Last Night, St. Elmo's Fire and The Outsiders, he competed at age 15 on The $10,000 Pyramid.

"I've loved mental competition shows ever since. For me, Mental Samurai is addicting. Every time you play, you think: THIS time I'm gonna win! But this very simple game is almost impossible to crack. Also, as a producer, I'm excited to get into this new arena," Lowe said.

This is not Lowe's first foray into unscripted television.

He and his sons appeared in the travel docu-series The Lowe Files and the actor was also the subject of a Comedy Central roast in 2016. He has guest co-hosted Live! with Kelly Ripa, as well.