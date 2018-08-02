'ALF' television reboot in development

Television character ALF, pictured here with former first lady Nancy Reagan in 1987. An "ALF" television reboot is in the works File Photo/UPI/The White House | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. TV is developing a reboot of 1980's sitcom ALF which followed a friendly alien who takes up residence with a middle-class American family.

The reboot is in the early stages of development with original series writers Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco attached to the project, noted The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources.

ALF, which stands for alien life form, originally ran for four seasons on NBC from 1986-1990. Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory starred on the series with ALF, who was represented through the use of a puppet, being controlled by Fusco.

The new version could potentially involve ALF leaving Area 51 after being held captive at the government facility and discovering how much the world has changed following the original series finale, Variety reported.

ALF is the latest television reboot in development following a string of former programs hitting the airwaves once again including CBS' Murphy Brown which is set to return on Sept. 27. Other recent television revivals have included Roseanne, Will & Grace and Full House sequel series Fuller House, among others.