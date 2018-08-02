Fred Armisen (L) and Carrie Brownstein attend the 33rd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maya Rudolph stars in the first trailer for new Amazon series "Forever" alongside Fred Armisen. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph wants to spice up her marriage to Fred Armisen up in the first trailer for Amazon's upcoming original series Forever.

The clip, released Thursday, features Rudolph and Armisen as June and Oscar, a happy, middle-aged couple who find themselves starting to live a mundane life while residing inside a suburban California neighborhood.

Things start to become unfamiliar for the couple, however, as the trailer hints at a darker future that involves a knife and a large bonfire.

Forever, helmed by Alan Yarg (Master of None, Parks and Recreation) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Parks and Recreation) will chronicle how the couple's spontaneous ski trip leads to danger.

Forever is set to premiere on Amazon on Sept. 14. Catherine Keener, Kym Whitley and Noah Robbins also star.