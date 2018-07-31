July 31 (UPI) -- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to Raw on Monday and proved that he listens to no one, not even his longtime advocate Paul Heyman.

Heyman arrived on the scene and announced that Lesnar was in the building to start the show but as he informed Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent Roman Reigns, The Beast was choosing to spend his evening relaxing inside his private locker room instead of confronting The Big Dog.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle, who felt Lesnar needed to come out to the ring due to being Universal Champion, had Reigns escorted from the building after a request from his higher-up Stephanie McMahon and threatened to fire Heyman if Lesnar never showed his face.

Angle, who was accompanied by Constable Baron Corbin, then went out to the ring during the final segment of Raw and gave Lesnar one last chance to leave the locker room or else Heyman's contract would be terminated.

Heyman was seen pleading with Angle down on his knees stating that his client was uncontrollable and a bad champion until Lesnar's music hit and he arrived in front of the live crowd. Lesnar then attacked Angle with his F-5 and stared down Corbin until the Constable wisely left the ring.

Lesnar, after appearing to be okay with Heyman who was smiling, then violently grabbed his advocate by the face and shoved him down to the mat. Heyman, looking scared, could be heard telling Brock he couldn't breathe as the crowd chanted for Reigns.

Also on Raw, Ronda Rousey accompanied her friend Natalya to the ring for her match against Alicia Fox who was joined by Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at ringside.

Fox taunted Rousey, which caused the former UFC Champion to climb up on the apron and distract the referee. This gave Bliss the chance to attack Natalya which then led to Fox winning the match following a Big Boot.

Rousey enraged, chased after Bliss and attempted to put her into the Armbar until Fox intervened. Rousey, after slamming Fox, went back to pursuing Bliss before she was attacked again by Fox from behind. Rousey was then slammed into the ringside barricade multiple times for her trouble.

Rousey will face Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

Other moments from Raw included Corbin defeating Finn Balor; Elias attacking Bobby Lashley after offering to sing a duet and after dissing The Rock during a performance; Apollo Crews defeating Akam of The Authors of Pain; Seth Rollins defeating Drew McIntyre via disqualification; The Revival defeating Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt; Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating The Riott Squad; and Jinder Mahal defeating Braun Strowman via count-out.

Mahal earned the victory over the Monster Among Men after Kevin Owens appeared and grabbed Strowman's Money in the Bank briefcase. Strowman gave chase to Owens outside the ring with Owens leaving the briefcase behind, however, the referee had already counted to ten giving Mahal the win.