WWE Raw: Reigns fights to face Lesnar, Rousey ambushes Bliss

July 17 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns was given the opportunity to earn a title match against Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Monday on Raw alongside five other men -- including his rival Bobby Lashley.

Raw general manager Kurt Angle kicked off the show by creating two Triple Threat matches. The first one featuring Reigns, Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre and the second featuring Lashley, Seth Rollins and Elias. The winner from each Triple Threat would then face each other next week to determine Lesnar's opponent for SummerSlam, which takes place on Aug. 19.

Angle announced the matches after he spoke with Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, who agreed that The Beast would defend his Universal Championship at SummerSlam, as Angle threatened to strip him of his title.

Angle explained to Heyman that he was tired of Lesnar not consistently showing up to WWE events and defending his championship. Lashley, McIntyre, Rollins, Elias, Balor and Reigns then came out one by one declaring themselves worthy enough to be Lesnar's next opponent.

The first Triple Threat Match featured McIntyre unleashing his ruthless side against Reigns and Balor, introducing a chair into the mix early that was made legal by the no disqualification rules.

Balor, after weathering a brutal battle at ringside that included Reigns delivering a monster Spear to McIntyre, appeared poised to win after he landed the Coup de Grace on Reigns. During the pinning attempt however, a recovered McIntyre broke up the three count.

The bout ended after Reigns dodged McIntyre's Claymore which struck Balor instead. The Big Dog then Superman Punched McIntyre out of the ring before delivering a Spear to Balor for the victory.

The second Triple Threat Match, featured Rollins giving it his all, at one point attacking both Elias and Lashley using his signature moves such as the Buckle Bomb and Falcon Arrow in his quest to earn another Universal Championship match.

Lashley had other plans, however, stopping Rollins from winning after he performed the Curb Stomp on Elias. Rollins would later set Lashley up for another Curb Stomp, but he was then dragged out of the ring by Elias.

The match concluded with Lashley then hitting Elias with a Spear for the three count. Lashley and Reigns will be having a rematch next week on Raw to determine who gets to face Lesnar at SummerSlam. Lashley had defeated Reigns on Sunday at Extreme Rules.

Also on Raw, Ronda Rousey violated her suspension once again when she ran through the audience to attack Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her backup, Mickie James.

Rousey ran after both women and eventually caught up to James before WWE officials were able to break up the brawl. Rousey continued her pursuit, however, knocking over the officials which then led to her attempt to put Bliss into the Armbar before Angle arrived on the scene.

Angle, who suggested that Rousey should finish out the rest of her suspension, added on another week after hearing pleas from Constable Baron Corbin who wanted a more harsher punishment. Angle then announced that after her suspension, Rousey would be facing Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Other moments from Raw included Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler defeating Bobby Roode; Mojo Rawley defeating Tyler Breeze; Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke defeating Bayley and Sasha Banks via disqualification; Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team defeating The Ascension; The Authors of Pain defeating Titus Worldwide; and Sarah Logan defeating Ember Moon.