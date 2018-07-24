WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon announces first-ever women's pay-per-view

July 24 (UPI) -- Stephanie McMahon, along with her husband Triple H and father Vince McMahon, kicked off Raw on Monday by announcing the first-ever, all-women's pay-per-view event titled Evolution.

The Authority made the announcement in front of the entire Raw locker room with the female superstars being asked to step forward in order to receive special recognition for all they have accomplished in the WWE.

"Because of all of you, men and women using your voices for change, we are able to provide the platform to show the world that women can do anything and be anything they want to be," McMahon said. The event will take place on Oct. 28 and feature over 50 women from Raw, Smackdown and beyond.

"Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with the hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance, and an evolution started," Triple H said. "Since that time, our female Superstars have overdelivered in every opportunity presented to them, and I expect nothing different during our first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event."

WWE noted in a press release that some of the participants on hand for Evolution will be Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka along with Hall-of- Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

Also on Raw, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley met in the main event to decide who will get to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 19.

A hard-hitting affair, Lashley was able to strike first with his Spear, however, The Big Dog still found the strength to kick out while being pinned.

As Lashley geared up for a second Spear, Reigns countered with a Superman Punch and after Lashley fought back as much as he could, Reigns nailed him with a Spear for the win.

Reigns will now be able to avenge his previous losses to Lesnar, including their last bout at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April where The Beast was controversially declared the winner.

Other moments from Raw included The B-Team successfully defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt; Sasha Banks and Bayley defeating Samantha Simon and Karen Lundy; Mickie James defeating Natalya; Titus Worldwide attacking The Authors of Pain; Mojo Rawley defeating Tyler Breeze; Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeating Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre; Ember Moon defeating Liv Morgan; Elias attempting to perform a song from his debut album before cutting his concert short; and Kevin Owens making a deal with McMahon about how he could get revenge against Braun Strowman.

Owens met with McMahon, Raw general manager Kurt Angle and Constable Baron Corbin backstage after he vowed to Strowman that he would take everything that the Monster Among Men had.

Owens then made a deal with McMahon about facing Strowman at SummerSlam in a match that if he wins, he will be gifted Strowman's Money in the Bank briefcase.