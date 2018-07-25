WWE Smackdown: Joe chokes out Styles, The Miz tricks Bryan

July 25 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was announced as the new No. 1 contender to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship Tuesday on Smackdown Live.

Styles, who has been WWE Champion for 257 days, was present in the ring with Smackdown general manager Paige who was holding a special contract signing that would announce The Phenomenal One's next challenger.

James Ellsworth, who works as Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella's assistant, arrived first saying he deserved a title shot against Styles before he was promptly fired and physically kicked out of the arena by Paige.

Styles, distracted by the shenanigans, never saw Joe coming as he entered the ring from behind and placed the champ into his devastating Coquina Clutch submission maneuver. Joe kept the hold going until Styles passesd out and then promptly signed the SummerSlam match contract.

Carmella, now without her side-piece, was forced to face Becky Lynch alone in a match that if Lynch won, she would get to face Carmella for her Smackdown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Carmella, despite using the ropes for leverage during a pinning attempt, was unable to keep Lynch down and she eventually won the match and a title opportunity after administrating the Dis-arm-her submission hold.

Also on Smackdown, The Miz and his wife Maryse hosted a premiere party for their new reality series, Miz & Mrs. which premiered Tuesday on USA Network.

The A-Lister, who was seen wearing a baby carrier, also said that he had the couple's 3-month-old daughter Monroe Sky with him for the party.

Daniel Bryan, The Miz's longtime bitter rival, then arrived on the scene and crashed the proceedings by showing a video titled Miz and Misses that featured The Miz's career lowlights. Bryan then disposed of a pair of bodyguards and made his way to the ring to face The Miz head-on.

Bryan hesitated, however, after he noticed that The Miz was carrying a baby. The Miz then suddenly threw the baby onto Bryan who quickly discovered that his nemesis was only carrying a doll. The initial confusion gave The Miz enough time to plant Bryan with the Skull-Crushing Finale as Smackdown went off the air.

Other moments from Smackdown included Andrade 'Cien' Almas defeating Rusev which led to a backstage argument between Rusev's wife Lana and his personal singer Aiden English; Joe defeating R-Truth; Asuka defeating Billie Kay; The New Day defeating SAnitY to advance to the finals of a SummerSlam Tag Team Championship Tournament; and Randy Orton detailing the reasons why he brutally assaulted Jeff Hardy last week.

Orton said that he attacked Hardy because despite being in the WWE for 16 years he gets no respect. The Viper explained that he started out his career as The Legend Killer but that now he was a legend who was going to take down WWE's most beloved superstars.