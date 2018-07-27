Josh O'Connor to play Prince Charles in 'The Crown'

July 27 (UPI) -- Florence Foster Jenkins actor Josh O'Connor is to play Britain's Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4 of the costume drama The Crown.

Charles is the son of Queen Elizabeth II, who will be played in the next two seasons by Claire Foy's middle-aged replacement Olivia Colman. Season 3 is to debut in 2019 on Netflix.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown," O'Connor said in a statement. "Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales' life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in."

Vera Drake and Mr. Turner alum Marion Bailey will play the queen mother, taking over the role from Victoria Hamilton.

"Wonderful to be joining The Crown," she said. "It's a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team."

The cast will also include Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth's sister, and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Margaret's husband.