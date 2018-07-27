'The Affair' will get a fifth and final season on Showtime

July 27 (UPI) -- Showtime said it has renewed its romantic drama The Affair for a fifth and final season.

Starring Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson, Season 4 of the multi-perspective series is airing now. It is scheduled to wrap Aug. 19.

"We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair's subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity," Gary Levine, the cable network's president of programming, said in a statement Thursday. "Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season."

Set in the resort town of Montauk, N.Y., the show follows the explosive ramifications an affair has on two marriages and the crime that brings everyone back together.

Writer/producer Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi created the series. Treem is also the showrunner.

"I was on a panel recently with a few showrunners and somebody asked about planning for the end of a series. We looked around and realized that none of us had actually ever done that. It's a privilege to get to end a show on your own terms. I'm so grateful to @Showtime. #TheAffair," Treem tweeted.