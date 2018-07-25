AMC: Chris Hardwick will return as 'Talking Dead' host

July 25 (UPI) -- Television personality Chris Hardwick is heading back to work at AMC, the network announced Wednesday.

The comedian was suspended last month from hosting the shows Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick -- and was replaced as a high-profile moderator at San Diego Comic-Con -- after ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra accused him in a blog post of abusive behavior.

Hardwick said he and his former partner were not good for each other, but denied any wrongdoing.

"Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick. We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step," AMC said in a statement to Variety Wednesday.

Deadline.com reported Hardwick is expected to resume his Talking Dead duties for the analysis program's Aug. 12 premiere after the mid-Season 4 debut of Fear The Walking Dead.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, a frequent guest on Hardwick's shows, filled in for him during his suspension.