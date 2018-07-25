'Deadwood' movie in the works, HBO confirms

July 25 (UPI) -- Production on a film follow-up to HBO's three-season western Deadwood is scheduled to begin in October, the network said Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter said Casey Bloys, the cable network's president of programming, announced that the movie is tentatively slated to debut next spring.

Deadwood creator David Milch wrote the screenplay for the project and Daniel Minihan is set to direct it.

"All of these people have worked very hard to get this together. We are thrilled. It has been a logistics nightmare getting schedules lined up, but we are there and it is green lit," Bloys told those gathered at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, according to TVGuide.com.

The show, which wrapped in 2006, starred Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Kim Dickens, John Hawkes, Robin Weigert, W. Earl Brown, Dayton Callie, Paula Malcomson and Brad Dourif.

"Back in the saddle again #deadwood @hbo," Dickens captioned a photo of her from the original series that she posted on Instagram.