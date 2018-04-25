Home / Entertainment News / TV

'SNL's' Aidy Bryant to star in Hulu's adaptation of 'Shrill'

April 25, 2018
April 25 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant is set to star in a new comedy from Hulu based on blogger Lindy West's memoir, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman.

Bryant, West and Ali Rushfield penned the teleplay for the series and crafted the story about a young, overweight woman who wants to change her life but not her body, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels is developing the project under his Broadway Video banner. Andrew Singer is executive producing along with Elizabeth Banks' and Max Handelman's Brownstone Productions banner. Banks first optioned Shrill for television in December 2016.

"This team that we brought together is all kinds of [fire emoji] and I am so proud," Banks said on Twitter about the development of the series.

