Hulu cancels 'The Path' after three seasons

April 25 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled drama series The Path, starring Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, after three seasons.

The Path, which followed a family at the center of a controversial cult movement, was created by Jessica Goldberg. Goldberg also served as an executive producer with Jason Katims and Michelle Lee. Michelle Monaghan, Hugh Dancy, Kyle Allen, Emma Greenwell and Freida Pinto also starred in the show.

The third season of The Path premiered on Hulu in January and wrapped up on March 28. The series lasted for 36 episodes in total.

"While it's sad that The Path is ending, I'm brimming with gratitude and pride," Goldberg said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

"It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world. The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought - from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers and crew - was something to behold, and for which I'm very thankful. Thanks Hulu and Universal Television for taking a shot on this show, it was a life-changing experience."