Amy Schumer, Tina Fey to host last episodes of 'SNL' Season 43

April 18 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer and Tina Fey will guest host the final two episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 43, NBC announced Wednesday.

Schumer will return May 12 for her second time on the sketch-comedy show when singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will provide the evening's musical entertainment.

SNL alum Fey will return for her sixth time as host for the season finale on May 19, while hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will be the musical guest that night.

Actor and rapper Donald Glover was previously announced as the guest host and musical guest for the May 5 episode. This will mark his SNL debut.