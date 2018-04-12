'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney enters treatment after 'illegal' behavior

April 12 (UPI) -- Roseanne star Emma Kenney is checking into a treatment facility.

The 18-year-old actress said in an interview with E! News published Wednesday that she is seeking professional help amid some personal "battles."

"I was running with a really fast crowd," Kenney explained. "I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I'm not 21."

"It wasn't healthy, and it was making me feel even worse -- anxious and depressed," she shared. "It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

Kenney said she hopes to become the "healthiest" and "best" version of herself possible.

"I know that by going to treatment that's what's going to happen, and I'm going to continue on that positive road," the star said.

"I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it's OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn't make you weak. I'm going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I've always been," she added.

Kenney said in an Instagram post Monday that she is taking a break from the spotlight and social media.

"hello & goodbye (for a bit)," she wrote. "ive decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. this sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness."

Kenney plays Harris Conner-Healey on the Roseanne revival, which premiered on ABC in March. She is also known for portraying Debbie Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless.