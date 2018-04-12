Disney alum Tiffany Thornton expecting her third child

April 12 (UPI) -- Disney alum Tiffany Thornton is going to be a mom of three.

The 32-year-old actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she's expecting with husband Josiah Capaci. Thornton already shares sons Kenneth and Bentley with her late husband, MTV star Chris Carney.

Thornton enlisted 5-year-old Kenneth James and 4-year-old Bentley Cash to help announce her pregnancy. She posted a photo of her boys holding a sign reading "New best friend coming Nov. 2018."

"'For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.' 1 Samuel 1:27," the star captioned the post.

Thornton married Capaci in October following Carney's death in a car crash at age 35 in December 2015. She defended her decision to remarry in a lengthy Instagram post following her wedding.

"There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways," the actress wrote. "Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy."

"When I say 'Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me' that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had," she added. "The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life."

Thornton, who played Tawni Hart on the Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance, shared a photo with Capaci last week ahead of a date night.

"Waiting for Papaw to come get the little dudes so we can go on a date night #grandparentsarethebest," she wrote.