Cannes to feature new films from Spike Lee, Lee Chang-dong

April 12 (UPI) -- The 2018 Cannes Film Festival will feature new films from Spike Lee and Lee Chang-dong.

Lee's movie BlacKKKlansman and Lee Chang-dong's film Burning will screen with 16 other titles in the In Competition category at the annual festival, which begins May 8 this year.

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Pierre Lescure announced the official selection at a press conference Thursday in Paris, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The titles were confirmed in a press release.

BlacKkKlansman marks Lee's first Cannes selection since his 1989 movie Do the Right Thing. The new film is based on the Ron Stallworth book Black Klansman, and stars John David Washington, Adam Driver and Laura Harrier.

Burning follows Lee Chang-dong's 2010 Cannes selection, Poetry. The new movie is based on the Haruki Murakami short story Barn Burning, and stars Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun and Jeong Jong-seo.

Other titles In Competition include Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Livre d'image, David Robert Mitchell's movie Under the Silver Lake and Matteo Garrone's film Dogman. Here is the full In Competition lineup:



Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi (opening-night film)

At War, Stephane Brize

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel, Christophe Honore

Girls of the Sun, Eva Husson

Ash is Purest White, Jia Zhangke

Shoplifters, Hirokazu Koreeda

Burning, Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum, Nadine Labaki

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

Happy, Lazzaro, Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine, A.B. Shawky

Summer, Kiril Serebrennikov



The 2018 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 8 through May 19. The event will not feature any titles from Netflix due to the festival's requirement for local theater distribution and adhesion to windowing policies.