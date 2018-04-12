Cannes to feature new films from Spike Lee, Lee Chang-dong

April 12 (UPI) -- The 2018 Cannes Film Festival will feature new films from Spike Lee and Lee Chang-dong.
Lee's movie BlacKKKlansman and Lee Chang-dong's film Burning will screen with 16 other titles in the In Competition category at the annual festival, which begins May 8 this year.
Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Pierre Lescure announced the official selection at a press conference Thursday in Paris, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The titles were confirmed in a press release.
BlacKkKlansman marks Lee's first Cannes selection since his 1989 movie Do the Right Thing. The new film is based on the Ron Stallworth book Black Klansman, and stars John David Washington, Adam Driver and Laura Harrier.
BLACKKKLANSMAN by Spike Lee #Competition #Cannes2018— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 12, 2018
Burning follows Lee Chang-dong's 2010 Cannes selection, Poetry. The new movie is based on the Haruki Murakami short story Barn Burning, and stars Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun and Jeong Jong-seo.
BUH-NING (BURNING) by Lee Chang-Dong #Competition #Cannes2018— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 12, 2018
Other titles In Competition include Jean-Luc Godard's film Le Livre d'image, David Robert Mitchell's movie Under the Silver Lake and Matteo Garrone's film Dogman. Here is the full In Competition lineup:
Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi (opening-night film)
At War, Stephane Brize
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
Le Livre d'image, Jean-Luc Godard
Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel, Christophe Honore
Girls of the Sun, Eva Husson
Ash is Purest White, Jia Zhangke
Shoplifters, Hirokazu Koreeda
Burning, Lee Chang-dong
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces, Jafar Panahi
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Happy, Lazzaro, Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine, A.B. Shawky
Summer, Kiril Serebrennikov
The 2018 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 8 through May 19. The event will not feature any titles from Netflix due to the festival's requirement for local theater distribution and adhesion to windowing policies.