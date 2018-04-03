Home / Entertainment News / TV

David, Beverly returning to 'Roseanne' on April 17

By Karen Butler  |  April 3, 2018 at 6:17 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Roseanne veterans Johnny Galecki and Estelle Parsons are set to reprise their roles of David and Beverly on the April 17 episode of the revival.

"David unexpectedly shows up for Harris' birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family," a synopsis from ABC said. "Meanwhile, Bev temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning."

Roseanne stars Roseanne Barr as the titular matriarch of the working-class Conner family. John Goodman plays her husband Dan; Sara Gilbert, Lecy Gorenson and Michael Fishman are their kids Darlene, Becky and DJ; and Laurie Metcalf is Roseanne's sister Jackie.

Emma Kenney plays Harris, the daughter of former childhood sweethearts Darlene and David, and Beverly is the mother of Roseanne and Jackie.

ABC announced Friday it had renewed the family sitcom for an 11th season. Season 10 debuted March 27 -- more than two decades after its Season 9 finale -- and earned an average audience of about 22 million viewers.

Trending Stories
Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna Ciara posts photos from first Easter with daughter Sienna
WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker WWE Raw: McMahon slams Rousey, Cena ignored by Undertaker
Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family Jessica Simpson, Tori Spelling celebrate Easter with family
Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation Blac Chyna posts photo of Dream in stroller after alleged altercation
Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia 'getting over' eating disorder Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia 'getting over' eating disorder