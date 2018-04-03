David, Beverly returning to 'Roseanne' on April 17

April 3 (UPI) -- Roseanne veterans Johnny Galecki and Estelle Parsons are set to reprise their roles of David and Beverly on the April 17 episode of the revival.

"David unexpectedly shows up for Harris' birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family," a synopsis from ABC said. "Meanwhile, Bev temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning."

Roseanne stars Roseanne Barr as the titular matriarch of the working-class Conner family. John Goodman plays her husband Dan; Sara Gilbert, Lecy Gorenson and Michael Fishman are their kids Darlene, Becky and DJ; and Laurie Metcalf is Roseanne's sister Jackie.

Emma Kenney plays Harris, the daughter of former childhood sweethearts Darlene and David, and Beverly is the mother of Roseanne and Jackie.

ABC announced Friday it had renewed the family sitcom for an 11th season. Season 10 debuted March 27 -- more than two decades after its Season 9 finale -- and earned an average audience of about 22 million viewers.