CW renews 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'Arrow,' 'Supergirl' for 2018-19

By Karen Butler  |  April 2, 2018 at 5:11 PM
April 2 (UPI) -- The CW announced Monday it renewed Black Lightning, Dynasty, Arrow and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for additional seasons.

Mark Pedowitz, the cable network's president, said DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural also will be back for the 2018-19 television season.

"As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these 10 series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come," Pedowitz said in a statement Monday.

"And I'm especially happy that we'll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about."

