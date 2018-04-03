Kaley Cuoco says Ryan Sweeting almost 'ruined' marriage for her

April 3 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco says ex-husband Ryan Sweeting nearly "ruined" marriage for her.

The 32-year-old actress discussed her divorce from Sweeting in the May issue of Cosmopolitan after getting engaged to Karl Cook in November.

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," she told the magazine.

Cuoco split from Sweeting in September 2015 after less than two years of marriage. She largely blamed Sweeting for the divorce, saying the 30-year-old tennis pro "completely changed" during the course of their marriage.

"I married someone the first time who completely changed. And that wasn't my fault -- that was his," the star said. "I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive."

"I knew I just had to be patient ... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl," she added.

Cuoco finalized her divorce from Sweeting in May 2016. People reported at the time that the actress would pay Sweeting $165,000 and up to $55,000 in legal fees, but no spousal support.

The Big Bang Theory star was first linked to Cook, an equestrian, in spring 2016 following her split from Sweeting. She posted a cute photo on Instagram in March of herself and Cook sharing a kiss.

"I asked @mrtankcook to take a cute selfie of us from up high which is a way better angle. So naturally he took this lol till next year! @hitshorseshows after a fantastic circuit, it's time to go home," the star wrote.