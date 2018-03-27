Home / Entertainment News / TV

Steven Soderbergh producing 'Now Apocalypse' comedy for Starz

By Karen Butler  |  March 27, 2018 at 7:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Starz announced it greenlit Now Apocalypse, a coming-of-age comedy series executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.

Casting was underway for the show, which is set in Los Angeles and "follows Ulysses and his friends, Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame," the cable network said in a news release.

Gregg Araki -- whose films include Kaboom and Mysterious Skin -- will executive produce, co-write and direct 10 half-hour episodes of the series. Author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino is co-writing the episodes.

"Gregg brings an incredibly unique and adventurous story to the Starz brand and we cannot wait for the world to meet the bold, sexy and fun characters of Now Apocalypse," Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's president of programming, said in a statement Monday. "It's exciting to bring diverse and compelling storytelling to the screen as part of Starz's ongoing programming strategy to provide premium content to reach underserved audiences."

"If this isn't the craziest thing I've ever read, it's tied for first," added Soderbergh. "We will not be responsible for people's heads splitting in half when they see it."

Soderbergh also collaborated with Starz on the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. His other projects include the Ocean's 11 trilogy, Behind the Candelabra, Traffic, Magic Mike, The Knick, Logan Lucky and Unsane.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino Famous birthdays for March 27: Mariah Carey, Quentin Tarantino
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici's son runs down the aisle as ring bearer Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici's son runs down the aisle as ring bearer
WWE Raw: Reigns, Lesnar brawl, Rousey meets Paige WWE Raw: Reigns, Lesnar brawl, Rousey meets Paige
'Dance Moms' alum Abby Lee Miller released from prison
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon match with twins at Kids' Choice Awards Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon match with twins at Kids' Choice Awards