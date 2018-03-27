Steven Soderbergh producing 'Now Apocalypse' comedy for Starz

March 27 (UPI) -- Starz announced it greenlit Now Apocalypse, a coming-of-age comedy series executive produced by Steven Soderbergh.

Casting was underway for the show, which is set in Los Angeles and "follows Ulysses and his friends, Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame," the cable network said in a news release.

Gregg Araki -- whose films include Kaboom and Mysterious Skin -- will executive produce, co-write and direct 10 half-hour episodes of the series. Author and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino is co-writing the episodes.

"Gregg brings an incredibly unique and adventurous story to the Starz brand and we cannot wait for the world to meet the bold, sexy and fun characters of Now Apocalypse," Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's president of programming, said in a statement Monday. "It's exciting to bring diverse and compelling storytelling to the screen as part of Starz's ongoing programming strategy to provide premium content to reach underserved audiences."

"If this isn't the craziest thing I've ever read, it's tied for first," added Soderbergh. "We will not be responsible for people's heads splitting in half when they see it."

Soderbergh also collaborated with Starz on the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. His other projects include the Ocean's 11 trilogy, Behind the Candelabra, Traffic, Magic Mike, The Knick, Logan Lucky and Unsane.