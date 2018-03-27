Home / Entertainment News / TV

'Queer Eye' gets second season order on Netflix

By Karen Butler  |  March 27, 2018 at 12:30 AM
March 27 (UPI) -- Netflix said Monday it has renewed for second seasons its unscripted series Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It!, Queer Eye and The Toys That Made Us.

"These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television," Bela Bajaria, vice president of content for Netflix, said in a statement. "These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy -- and that's just Queer Eye."

The first show to return for a sophomore season will be Dope, a docu-series filmed from the perspective of dealers, users and police. It will be back with fresh episodes April 20.

