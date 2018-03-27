'Strike Back' renewed for Season 6 on Cinemax

March 27 (UPI) -- Cinemax said Tuesday it renewed action series Strike Back for a sixth season.

Co-starring Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Roxanne McKee, Alin Sumarwata, Nina Sosanya, Don Hany, Trevor Eve and Katherine Kelly, the show is about a globe-trotting, special ops team that takes down criminals and terrorists. Season 5 episodes air Fridays through April 6.

"The rebirth of Strike Back has re-established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series," Kary Antholis, president of HBO miniseries and Cinemax programming, said in a statement. "We are delighted to offer Section 20 the opportunity to continue saving the world from mayhem and destruction."