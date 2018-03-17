USA Network orders second season of 'The Sinner'

March 17 (UPI) -- USA Network has renewed its Jessica Biel-produced anthology series The Sinner for an eight-episode, second season to air this summer.

"The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network," NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's Chris McCumber said in a statement. "In our second season, we'll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest 'why-dunnit,' while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike."

Season 1 star Bill Pullman has returned as Ambrose for Season 2 of the mystery drama and Derek Simonds will once again serve as executive producer/showrunner. It is unclear whether Biel, who acted alongside Pullman in Season 1, will also appear on-screen in Season 2 since the case she was involved in has been resolved.

"The Sinner Season 2 lures Detective Harry Ambrose back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart-wrenching crime -- parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive," a synopsis explained. "As Ambrose realizes there's nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He's pitted against those who'll stop at nothing to protect its secrets -- and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle."