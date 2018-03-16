Jake McDorman to play adult Avery on 'Murphy Brown' revival

March 16 (UPI) -- Limitless and Lady Bird actor Jake McDorman is to play the title character's journalist son Avery in the upcoming revival of Murphy Brown, CBS said Friday.

The show about broadcast journalists in Washington, D.C., initially ran 1988-98. Avery was last seen as a young boy, played by Haley Joel Osment.

Original cast members Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud will reprise their roles when the show returns with 13 fresh episodes for the 2018-19 television season.

Nik Dodani from Atypical has also joined the ensemble, playing "Pat, the director of social media for the news show who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the gang into the 21st century," a network news release said.