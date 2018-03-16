Dax Shepard joins 'The Ranch' for Season 3

March 16 (UPI) -- Parenthood alum Dax Shepard has joined the cast of the Netflix sitcom The Ranch, following the departure of series regular Danny Masterson.

Shepard will play Luke Matthews, "a former soldier who has come to Garrison with some history concerning the Iron River Ranch," a news release explained. "He meets the Bennetts and forms an immediate bond with Colt and Beau, but Luke's past has a way of catching up with him."

The show is about a dysfunctional family who owns and runs a Colorado ranch. It stars Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert.

Netflix announced last year it had fired Masterson from his role as Rooster Bennett after four women accused him of sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back to the early 2000s. The actor has denied any wrongdoing.

Masterson's character was written off the show, but is expected to appear in some Season 3 episodes, which were already filmed before his exit.

Masterson and Kutcher previously worked together on That '70s Show 1998-2006.

Shepard's first TV role was on Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd in 2003. The husband of actress Kristen Bell has also appeared in the films Without a Paddle, Idiocracy, Employee of the Month, Baby Mama, The Judge, CHIPS and This Is Where I Leave You.