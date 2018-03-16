Home / Entertainment News / TV

Eric McCormack to return for Season 3 of 'Travelers'

By Karen Butler  |  March 16, 2018 at 8:40 AM
March 16 (UPI) -- Will & Grace star Eric McCormack has confirmed he will also return for Season 3 of his Netflix series Travelers.

The Toronto native is set to direct the first episode of the new season, as well.

"Before I was Will Truman again, I was a Traveler. And I am so excited to be able to tell our fans, worldwide, that Brad Wright's subtle and stunning sci-fi drama is back for a third season. I am so proud of this show, particularly that it's all-Canadian," McCormack said in a statement Thursday. "From our devoted Vancouver crew, to an uber-talented young cast who hail from Alberta, BC, Manitoba and Ontario, to my producing partners and our Toronto roots, Travelers is a series as Canadian in its creation, as it is global in scope. I am counting the days 'til I return, not just as Special Agent Grant MacLaren, and as a producer, but as the director of the third season premiere. Travelers will continue to be unwavering in its dedication to Canadian talent, and in its drive to be one of the strongest, most binged shows on Netflix."

The show is to resume production this month in Vancouver. Co-starring MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore, it is about a group of special operatives working to prevent the collapse of society in a post-apocalyptic future.

Will & Grace returned last year for a ninth season after a 12-year absence. The iconic sitcom has been renewed for a 10th season.

