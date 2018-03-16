Home / Entertainment News / TV

Season 5 to be the last for Freeform's 'Young & Hungry'

By Karen Butler  |  March 16, 2018
March 16 (UPI) -- Freeform says Season 5 of Young & Hungry will be the comedy's last.

Starring Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee, the show about a San Francisco chef and her tech entrepreneur beau will return for the second half of its fifth season June 20. The finale will then be followed by a movie.

"The final season sees Gabi and Josh finally together and in love, but now navigating their new status as a full-fledged couple," a network news release noted. "Meanwhile, the rest of Josh's staff, Yolanda and Elliot, are grappling with the change in work dynamic with Gabi as the 'woman of the house.' Sofia, Gabi's best friend, who begins to feel like a third wheel with the new couple, sets out on her own path to find love."

