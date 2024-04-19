April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is celebrating the 13th anniversary of its debut.

The K-pop stars marked the occasion Friday by releasing a single and music video for the song "Wait Me There."

The "Wait Me There" video shows the members of Apink record together in a studio and write out special messages for their fans, known as Pink Panda.

The group also thanked fans in a post on social media.

[#에이핑크] #Apink_13th_Anniversary 우리 핑크 13주년 축하해! 4월 19일인 오늘은 PANDA와 핑순이들의 열 세 번째 데뷔일입니다.✨ 우리 핑크가 여기까지 올 수 있었던 이유는 모두 PANDA 덕분이에요 그동안 함께한 기억과 아름다움을 다시 한번 되새기며 앞으로도 오래오래 함께해요#Apink pic.twitter.com/Pqe3YC09jO— Apink(에이핑크) (@Apink_2011) April 18, 2024

Apink made its debut in April 2011 with the EP Seven Springs of Apink. The group has since released nine other EPs and four full-length Korean albums.

Apink released its most recent EP, Self, in April 2023.

The group consists today of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-Mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young.